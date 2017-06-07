Comey testimony on Trump, Russia: How to live stream the hearing

There are plenty of ways to watch the hearing online.

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before Congress on Thursday in connection with an investigation into possible links between President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russian officials.

This will be Comey’s first public testimony since Trump fired him in May.

In written testimony that was released on Wednesday, Comey said Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the FBI’s probe into possible collusion between Russian officials and Trump’s campaign.

The open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., which means Comey will be fielding questions while many Americans are glued to their work desks.

But have no fear, there are still plenty of ways to live stream the hearing right from your computer.

C-SPAN: c-span.org

PBS NewsHour: pbs.org/newshour

Twitter/Bloomberg: twitter.com/@business

WNYC: wnyc.org/schedule

CBSN: cbsnews.com/live/

CNN: cnn.com