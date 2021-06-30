Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Con Edison is calling on customers in the Upper West Side and certain Queens neighborhoods to conserve energy while crews repair equipment.

Con Edison is reducing the voltage by 5 percent to protect the equipment and maintain service while repairs are made. Affected customers include 115,000 neighborhoods of Glendale, Forest Hills, Forest Hills Gardens and Middle Village area, bounded by Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and 51st Avenue on the north, the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the south, Queens Boulevard on the east, and the Brooklyn borough line on the west; and 77,000 in the Upper West Side and Manhattan Valley neighborhoods, bounded on West 111th Street, West 71st Street on the south, Central Park West on the east, and the Hudson River on the west.

The equipment problems in these neighborhoods have no effect on the rest of the Con Edison system. The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management.

Customers in these areas are asked to not use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs, and to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning. Con Edison recommends those with two air conditioners use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.

New Yorkers can stay updated on general outage updates, safety tips and storm preparation information by following Con Edison on Facebook or Twitter. Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with their mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.