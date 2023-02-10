Consolidated Edison, commonly known as Con Edison or ConEd, has launched a campaign notifying its customers with a series of tips to save money on their energy costs.

The company is providing its customers with a guide as to how to conserve energy, while also promoting its payment plan options to help consumers’ budget.

Lowering the thermostat, running the washing machine on cold, and swapping out the window shades seasonally–are just a few of the tips ConEd provides on its website to help customers save money on energy bills.

To further promote equipment efficiency, ConEd said it is offering rebates and incentives to its customers. These include rebates on furnaces, LED light bulbs and more.

“Helping customers manage their energy costs is one of the most important things we do,” said Michele O’Connell, senior vice president of customer operations. “We are here to help customers take advantage of the right payment options and the energy efficiency upgrades that are right for them.”

One of the plans that Con Edison offers is the Level Payment Plan. This plan helps customers avoid price spikes by allowing them to spread out their energy payments evenly throughout the year.

Customers who are falling short or behind on their payments can also take advantage of ConEd’s flexible payment plans and payment extensions. ConEd provides payment extensions of up to 10 days to give customers extra time to make payments.

The energy company provides special payment plans and protections for individuals who are age 62 or older; individuals with disabilities; and individuals who live with someone who falls into one of those categories.

ConEd is also working with government agencies to give qualified renters utility bill relief credits through the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

Additionally, under New York State’s Electric and Gas Bill Relief Program, Con Edison is assisting eligible residential and small commercial customers in securing one-time bill credits for past-due bills through May 1, 2022.

More than 200,000 low-income customers were helped by these programs last year.

ConEd also has an Energy Affordability Program that helps eligible customers who are enrolled in assistance programs get discounts on their energy bills. The company advises its customers to look into New York State’s Home Energy Assistance Program as well to see if they are eligible. The program helps New Yorkers with heating and cooling their homes.

For help with payments, signing up, or to talk to a customer service specialist call 212-358-4565 or visit coned.com/billhelp.