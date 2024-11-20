Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A beloved entertainment destination in NYC will get more year-round fun once a new concessions pro steps in to make it happen, the NYC Parks Department said on Wednesday.

The city agency is seeking a new operator for its Wollman Rink, a public ice rink in Central Park that President-elect Donald Trump once ran through the Trump Organization. Out of the companies that submit a request for a proposal to the city, one will be chosen to run the seasonal ice rink and offer new year-round programming, renovations and food services.

But ice skating will still remain only seasonal at the outdoor rink, parks officials said.

Parks officials said the selected operator will manage the rink, located on the East Side of the park off 62nd and 63rd Streets, and provide its necessary equipment, which could include dasher boards, ice-making equipment, headers, coils, benches, lighting, and rubber flooring.

“With this request for proposals, we’re looking for partners committed to enhancing the rink year-round through both innovative programming and sustainable improvements, ensuring Wollman Rink remains a vibrant destination for all,” parks commissioner Sue Donoghue said in a statement.

Once a new operator is selected, New Yorkers can look forward to an array of programs, including youth outreach programs, discounted or free concessions, special programs and accommodations for senior citizens and people with disabilities, and scholarship opportunities for children in need.

Parks is encouraging proposals to include renovation plans for the on-site clubhouse, renovation or replacement of the slab rink and mechanical systems, as well as a temporary seasonal covering for shade.

“Wollman Rink has been a beloved gathering place for New Yorkers and visitors for decades, and we’re excited to see new ideas for its future,” Donoghue said.

The Wollman Rink opened for the season last month and will close in March 2025. Current year-round activities include pickleball and special events during the non-ice season.

While NYC Parks owns the world-famous rink, Wollman Park Partners is the current concessionaire, operating the facility through a license agreement with the city.

It is unclear right now if the new operator will replace or work alongside Wollman Park Partners, which is a joint venture that includes Related Companies, a bidder for a controversial casino proposal at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards on the West Side.

The iconic ice rink, named after philanthropist Kate Wollman, first opened on Dec. 21, 1950, though many people have skated there since the 1850s.

Potential concessionaires will operate the facility for a 20-year term. They must submit their proposals by Tuesday, Dec. 17, parks officials said.