Construction worker dies after falling down elevator shaft in Hell’s Kitchen

A construction worker was killed Tuesday when he fell four stories down an elevator shaft at a Hell’s Kitchen site, police said.

The 30-year-old worker, who was not immediately identified, was walking across a beam on the Ninth Avenue construction site, near 42nd Street, when he fell at about 12:40 p.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The site is slated to become apartments as well as a hotel, according to records from the city’s Department of Buildings.

In June, someone walking by the site filed a complaint with the DOB saying that he was hit with debris, and claiming that there wasn’t sufficient netting, records show.