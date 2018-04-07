News Construction worker arrested after arson attempt at Queens seafood restaurant, FDNY says A video shows Andrew Chung, 41, pouring gasoline on restaurant floors. A disgruntled construction worker attempted to set fire to his employer's seafood restaurant in Elmhurst on Wednesday, officials said.. Photo Credit: FDNY By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com April 7, 2018 1:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A construction worker who attempted to set fire to his employer’s Elmhurst seafood restaurant — after an apparent wage dispute — has been arrested by fire marshals, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Friday. Andrew Chung, 41, stormed into Islander Seafood Restaurant at 79-21 Queens Blvd. with an orange gas can around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, video released by the FDNY shows. Chung poured gasoline on the floors and soaked a female staffer at the restaurant before other employees briefly restrained him, according to the FDNY. They prevented him from igniting the flammable substance. The disgruntled hard hat fled the eatery before fire and police officials arrived, but FDNY fire marshals tracked him down and arrested him near his home that night. “If the gasoline had been lit, many lives would have been in peril because of this dangerous act,” Nigro said in a statement. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.