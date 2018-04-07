A construction worker who attempted to set fire to his employer’s Elmhurst seafood restaurant — after an apparent wage dispute — has been arrested by fire marshals, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Friday.

Andrew Chung, 41, stormed into Islander Seafood Restaurant at 79-21 Queens Blvd. with an orange gas can around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, video released by the FDNY shows.

Chung poured gasoline on the floors and soaked a female staffer at the restaurant before other employees briefly restrained him, according to the FDNY. They prevented him from igniting the flammable substance.

The disgruntled hard hat fled the eatery before fire and police officials arrived, but FDNY fire marshals tracked him down and arrested him near his home that night.

“If the gasoline had been lit, many lives would have been in peril because of this dangerous act,” Nigro said in a statement.