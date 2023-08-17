Cops arrest man who allegedly scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti outside Upper East Side synagogue

Police released a photo earlier this week of the suspect wanted for scrawling hateful messages outside an Upper East Side synagogue.

An East Harlem man has been arrested for allegedly scrawling anti-Semitic messages on a display screen outside a synagogue on the Upper East Side.

Lenny De La Rosa, 21, has been charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and making graffiti for scribbling hateful messages with a marker on a screen attached to the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue located at 125 East 85th St. The incident allegedly took place at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

De La Rosa was picked up by officers from the 19th precinct on Wednesday evening after his photo was released by Crimestoppers earlier this week. He was seen in the photo wearing a white tank top, camo shorts and white sneakers, and running off on East 85th Street after the incident.

The hateful writing had been wiped off by Sunday.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was brought in to investigate incident.