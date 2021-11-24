Cops cuff man connected to Bronx shooting that left man dead nearly three years ago

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronx over two years ago.

According to authorities, at 5:43 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2019, officers responded to a call regarding shots fired at 1024 East 219th Street. Upon their arrival, police found 32-year-old Rajoun Terelonge lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the torso.

Paramedics rushed to the call and declared Terelonge dead at the scene.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 40-year-old Dayton Panton on Nov. 23, 2021. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.