Cops cuff man who assaulted and robbed 82-year-old man in Lower East Side bodega

A Manhattan man was arrested after he allegedly beat and robbed an 82-year-old man in a Lower East Side bodega.

Raoul Hyacinthe, 42, was arrested on June 17 in connection to the crime. He was charged with robbery.

According to police, at 6:20 a.m. on June 16 an 82-year-old man was buying a cup of coffee inside Big Apple Food Market at 219 East Broadway when Hyacinthe allegedly approached him and demanded money. When the victim refused, Hyacinthe allegedly raised a fist and threatened to punch the victim and steal his cane if he did not give him any money.

The victim continued to refuse, and Hyacinthe punched him in the head and forcibly took the cane. Hyacinthe then allegedly fled the scene eastbound on East Broadway and then southbound on Clinton Street. The victim sustained a minor head injury and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released video of the confrontation taken from inside the bodega.