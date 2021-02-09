Cops investigating death of man who suffered fatal injuries during an assault days prior in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was assaulted on a Brooklyn street corner.

According to police, at 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 17 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man assaulted at the corner of Pitkin Avenue and Atkins Avenue. Upon arrival, cops found 26-year-old Andrew Garris with trauma to his head.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that Garris had been involved in a dispute with an unknown individual prior to the call. At this time, it is not clear what the dispute was about or how it escalated.

Garris initially refused medical attention at the scene but was later taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital. Garris ultimately died of his injuries at the hospital on Jan. 28.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.