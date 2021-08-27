Cops investigating Inwood shooting that left one man dead and another injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was shot in Inwood early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:50 am. on Aug. 27, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot near the corner of 10th Avenue and West 211th Street. Police found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Further investigation found that a second victim, another 27-year-old man, was shot in the right hand as a result of this incident. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital via private means and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.