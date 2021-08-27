Quantcast
Manhattan

Cops investigating Inwood shooting that left one man dead and another injured

Photo via Getty Images

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was shot in Inwood early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:50 am. on Aug. 27, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot near the corner of 10th Avenue and West 211th Street. Police found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Further investigation found that a second victim, another 27-year-old man, was shot in the right hand as a result of this incident. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital via private means and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

