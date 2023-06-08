Cops looking for candyman, bandit allegedly holds up Bronx candy store twice in past week

Perhaps he has a sweet tooth.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly held up a candy store in the Bronx at gunpoint twice in recent days.

The suspect allegedly entered Family 2 Candy, located at East 170th Street by College Avenue, at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, displayed a firm arm and demanded cash, police said. An employee handed the man around $160, police said, before he exited the store on foot eastbound.

Two days later, on Monday, the same man came back to the East 170th Street candy store at around 11:15 p.m., displayed a gun and took $200, cops said.

There were no injuries in either incident.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).