Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

Cops looking for candyman, bandit allegedly holds up Bronx candy store twice in past week

By
comments
Posted on
Photo (1)
Police are looking for this man who allegedly held up the same Bronx candy store twice in the past week (NYPD)

Perhaps he has a sweet tooth.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly held up a candy store in the Bronx at gunpoint twice in recent days.

The suspect allegedly entered Family 2 Candy, located at East 170th Street by College Avenue, at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, displayed a firm arm and demanded cash, police said. An employee handed the man around $160, police said, before he exited the store on foot eastbound.

Two days later, on Monday, the same man came back to the East 170th Street candy store at around 11:15 p.m., displayed a gun and took $200, cops said.

There were no injuries in either incident.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC