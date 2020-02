Police are questioning a woman after her common-law husband was discovered stabbed to death in their Bergen Beach home yesterday, …

Police are questioning a woman after her common-law husband was discovered stabbed to death in their Bergen Beach home yesterday, authorities said.

John Ferraro, 38, was found around 8:30 a.m. at his home on East 72nd Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the 63rd Precinct interrogated his partner, who wasn’t identified, Monday.

No arrests were made as of press time.