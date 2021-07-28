Cops release sketch of suspect who attacked woman in Lower Manhattan subway station while hurling hate speech

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for a suspect who attacked a woman inside a Lower Manhattan subway station months ago.

According to police, at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2020, a 47-year-old woman was standing on the northbound 5 train platform at the Canal Street station when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to kick the victim’s shoulder and left side while making anti-Chinese statements.

While it’s not immediately clear what the suspect said specifically, he mentioned “China,” “Chinese,” and “coronavirus.” The suspect then fled the station on foot.

The victim later sought medical treatment for her pain. She ultimately reported the incident to police on June 12, 2021.

On July 27, the NYPD released a sketch of the suspect. The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.