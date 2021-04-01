Group of thieves rob man at knifepoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a group of crooks who robbed a man inside a Manhattan subway station last week.

According to police, at 3:20 p.m. on March 21 a 31-year-old man was standing in the mezzanine area of the Broadway-Lafayette Street Station when he was approached by four unknown men from behind. One man proceeded to snatch the victim’s Beats headphones from his head and passed them off to one of the other suspects.

When the victim demanded his headphones back, the thief pulled out a knife and menaced the victim while another man punched the victim in the head. The suspects fled on foot with the headphones, which are valued at $270. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.