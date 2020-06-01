Cops search for man who hit officer with car while fleeing burglary scene in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a burglar who clipped a police officer with his car while fleeing the scene in Manhattan early Monday morning.

According to police, at 3:30 a.m. on June 1, officers observed an unknown man who was attempted to burglarize a store in the vicinity of 5th Avenue and E 8th Street. When officers tried to stop the man, he and several individuals entered a vehicle, described as a older red model Ford Explorer, at the location and officers immediately stopped their marked police vehicle.

As an officer exited the vehicle, the suspect fled, clipping an officer in the leg in the process.

EMS brought the officer to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. It is not clear if the suspect was connected to the protests from the night before.

At this time, the NYPD could not provide an exact description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 11:40 a.m.