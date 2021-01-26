Cops seek bigot who used anti-gay language in Union Square attack | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are is looking for a man who punched a man in Union Square in Manhattan last week and spewed hate speech in an unprovoked attack.

According to police, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 a 45-year-old man was inside the park at East 17th Street and Union Square West when an unknown man approached him and punched him in the face. After the assault, the suspect told the victim, “I’m gonna kill you, you f—ing h-mo.”

The assailant remained in the park after the attack. The victim suffered pain and bruising to his mouth.

Cops described the perpetrator as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.