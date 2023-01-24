Quantcast
Bronx

Cops seek Bronx deli robber who took off with cash from the register

By Posted on
Bronx deli robber caught on surveillance footage
Police seek robber who stole cash from a Bronx deli on Jan. 22.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a brazen robber who stole earnings from a Bronx deli last weekend, police said.

According to police sources, a man entered Aoasan Deli, located at 1040 Grant Avenue, on Jan. 22 at approximately 5:20 p.m. While inside the local store, the suspect dashed behind the counter where he began filling his coffers with cash from the register.

The man made his getaway on foot; police didn’t confirm how much money the perpetrator got away with. No store workers were reported injured as a result of the robbery.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at the scene and is described as a man with a dark complexion aged between 30 and 40 years of age with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

