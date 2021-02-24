Cops seek gunman who shot a man twice in Alphabet City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was shot and injured in Alphabet City on Wednesday afternoon, according to police sources.

The NYPD rushed to 465 East 10th St., near Avenue D, just after 1:30 p.m. after a man was reportedly shot. Officers immediately began cordoning-off the area from pedestrians with copious amounts of tape after the victim was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital by their own means.

As detectives joined officers at the scene, they immediately instructed the crime scene to be expanded across the entire oval directly outside of 465 East 10th St., which also prevented traffic from accessing the roadway. Detectives could be observed canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses in regards to the incident.

Police say the 27-year-old man was struck in the torso by two bullet wounds by another man who fled the scene in a white Nissan SUV. The victim is expected to survive at this time. Crimes like these are nothing new to locals.

“The police are all over the place looking for the person. But my God, someone got killed here not too long ago—right there on the street. Someone was also found dead inside a building over here from a drug overdose… this area has gone downhill,” an elderly woman told amNewYork Metro who didn’t want to be identified.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.