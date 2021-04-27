Cops seek gunman who shot man in a car in the Upper East Side

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in broad daylight in the Upper East Side on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 2:13 p.m. on April 26, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 134 East 95 Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man in the back seat of a Honda HRV with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.