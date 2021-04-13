Cops seek man who followed victim around with a gun in Lower East Side subway station | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a suspect who followed a man following an argument in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

According to police, at 12:59 p.m. on April 9 a 30-year-old man was inside the East Broadway subway station when he was approached by an unknown man. The two engaged in conversation that turned into an argument, resulting in the suspect pulling out a silver and black handgun.

The suspect began to follow the victim around, causing the man to fear for his safety. The victim ran from the suspect, who ultimately fled the station to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from the subway station:

He is described as a man with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black sandals, a black and grey bandanna, a black surgical mask, and a black backpack with the word ‘Nike’ written in red.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.