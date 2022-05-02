Cops seek suspect who punched Asian woman on a Chelsea street

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman in broad daylight on a Chelsea street.

According to police, at 8:50 a.m. on April 24 a 68-year-old Asian woman was crossing the street in the vicinity of 9th Avenue and West 19th Street when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to punch the victim in the torso, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered back pain and bruised ribs and was transported in stable condition to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect walking on Wet 21st Street shortly before the assault. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.