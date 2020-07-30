Cops seek trio who robbed a teen of his phone and headphones at a Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD is looking for a trio who robbed a teenager at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 28, a 15-year-old boy was on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Van Siclen Avenue station when he was approached by three unknown men. One of the suspects asked the victim what time it was, causing the victim to pull his iPhone out of his pocket.
The suspect then told the victim to change his phone’s passcode or he was going to shoot him. The victim handed over the phone and his AirPods while the second suspect went through his backpack — nothing was taken from inside the backpack.
All three suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries as a result of the incident and no weapons were displayed.
Security footage of two the suspects taken from inside the train station was released by the NYPD on July 29, along with photos of all three suspects:
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.