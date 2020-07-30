Cops seek trio who robbed a teen of his phone and headphones at a Brooklyn subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a trio who robbed a teenager at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 28, a 15-year-old boy was on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Van Siclen Avenue station when he was approached by three unknown men. One of the suspects asked the victim what time it was, causing the victim to pull his iPhone out of his pocket.

The suspect then told the victim to change his phone’s passcode or he was going to shoot him. The victim handed over the phone and his AirPods while the second suspect went through his backpack — nothing was taken from inside the backpack.

All three suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries as a result of the incident and no weapons were displayed.

Security footage of two the suspects taken from inside the train station was released by the NYPD on July 29, along with photos of all three suspects: