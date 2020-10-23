Cops seek two who were involved in shooting that injured a man in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a man and woman who are behind a shooting that left a man injured in Manhattan last month.

According to police, at 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 15 a 19-year-old man was in front of 108 Avenue D when he was approached by an unknown man who was accompanied by an unknown woman. The man then shot the 19-year-old in his right leg before both the shooter and woman fled on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken prior to the incident:

The shooter is described as a dark-skinned adult man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with white lettering in front of it, black sweat pants with red stripes on the sides, black sneakers, white Du-rag on his head, sunglasses on top of his head and a black face mask.

The woman who was with the shooter is described as a light-skinned adult with a medium build and pink hair in a ponytail. She was last wearing a black tan-top, dark pink sweater, light pink sweat pants with black stripes on the sides, black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.