Brooklyn

Cops search for suspect, getaway car in fatal Brooklyn shooting

The getaway car shown in surveillance footage after a fatal shooting in Brooklyn.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Brooklyn earlier this month.

According to police, at 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 2, 36-year-old Frankley Duran was closing the security gate at 100 Jamaica Ave. when a black car stopped in front of the location. An unknown vehicle occupant pulled out a gun and fired several times, hitting Duran in the head.

Paramedics rushed Duran to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. He ultimately died of his injuries on Dec. 4.

The NYPD released photos of the car, described as a black 2016 Chrysler four-door sedan with a NY license plate reading LAL 7188.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.    All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

