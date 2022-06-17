Counting on HOPE: DSS releases number of homeless in NYC

With Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial approach to homelessness that sees the systematic removal of encampments throughout the five boroughs, awareness of the unhoused plight has risen–and now an estimate has been made regarding just how many lost souls are sleeping rough on the streets.

New York City has some 3,439 individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness, according to the newly released annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (HOPE) survey on June 16.

The Department of Social Services and Homeless Services (DSS) shared the latest findings of this annual survey, which was conducted throughout the nation in over 400 cities surmising the number of individuals sleeping rough in parks, streets, and other public spaces on a single winter night. However, the 2022 survey was conducted over four blistering cold nights in January and found that numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels.

The 2021 survey results, which counted 2,376, showed about 1,000 fewer unsheltered individuals than this year, something DSS attributes to changes caused by the pandemic, especially overnight closures of subway stations between 1am and 5am, making that year an anomaly when compared to previous counts. Additionally, this survey was conducted before Mayor Eric Adams’ Subway Safety Plan, homeless sweeps, and the overall $171 million investment in new beds and services for the unhoused, so this impact is still yet to be felt.

“The mayor’s enhanced outreach efforts are bringing our most vulnerable New Yorkers off the streets and placing them into shelters, safe havens, and stabilization beds where they can receive the services and support that are needed. There is no dignity in living on the street, and the Adams administration is working tirelessly to serve this vulnerable community,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins said.

According to the commissioner, there are approximately 3,500 shelter/stabilization beds available in New York City. While the number of shelter bed available seems to almost match those counted in the HOPE survey, it does not mean individuals will take up these beds if improvements are not made.

Men and women living with homelessness all over the city have repeatedly told amNewYork Metro that the conditions inside these transitional living spaces are rife with violence, theft, and other insecurities, leaving many to choose the street over a city-run roof.

An East Village encampment known locally as Anarchy Row has been fighting back against encampment sweeps for months due to their belief that those experiencing homelessness should be given housing, or at the least the dignity to have their own room without feeling as if they are in danger or imprisoned. While apartments may be a tall order, undomiciled all over the city share in the demand to be treated with dignity.

amNewYork Metro inquired of Jenkins if single room accommodations could be made to aid with rising homeless population, or if changes could be made to remove metal detectors, something some cite as demeaning and prison-like.

“Our teams assess the needs of clients on a case-by-case basis and place them in high quality locations that reflect the services our clients need,” Jenkins told amNewYork Metro in response.