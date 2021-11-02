Crazed masked man attacks man with ax in Lincoln Square

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for a masked man who threatened a man and cut him with an ax in Lincoln Square the day after Halloween.

According to police, at 10:06 p.m. on Nov. 1 a 51-year-old man was walking in front of 1849 Broadway when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect threatened the victim, and when the victim said he was going to call the police, the masked man pulled out an ax from his waistband, threatened to kill the victim and started swinging.

The victim was hit once just under his left elbow and suffered a deep laceration. The suspect then fled the scene on foot into the 59th Street/Columbus Circle subway station. Paramedics took the victim to Mt. Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man in a Halloween mask with a blue mask underneath, a dark-colored coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.