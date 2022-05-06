Crook robs Flatiron Best Buy at knifepoint and flees with MacBooks: NYPD

Police are looking for a thief who stole nearly $2,000 worth of electronics from a Flatiron District Best Buy.

According to authorities, at 7:50 p.m. on April 23, an unknown man entered the store, located at 60 West 23rd Street, and took two Apple MacBook laptops from the display, valued at $1,990. The suspect then tried to leave but was confronted by a 22-year-old male employee.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and said “Try me.” Fearing for his safety, the employee stepped aside and the suspect fled the scene on food southbound on 6th venue to parts unknown. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from store surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old bald man with a medium complexion and an athletic build, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a camouflaged hooded jacket, a black backpack, sunglasses, black pants with black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.