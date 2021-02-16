Crook swipes package after breaking into lobby of Greenwich Village apartment building | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who broke into a Manhattan apartment building and took off with a box from the lobby.

According to police, at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 3 an unknown man entered the building, located in the vicinity of Washington Square West and 6th Avenue, through an unlocked front door. Once inside, the crook took a box containing a dress from the lobby.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The NYPD released a video and photo of the suspect taken from the apartment building:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.