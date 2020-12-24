Crook throws woman to the ground and swipes her pull cart in Manhattan subway station: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a thief who attacked and robbed a woman in a Manhattan subway station.

Authorities say that at 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 21, the victim — a 61-year-old woman — was on the southbound R train platform at the Lexington Ave—63rd Street subway station when she was approached by an unknown woman. After engaging in conversation, the woman grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her to the ground.

When the victim tried to leave the station, the suspect pulled her to the ground by her hair again and took the victim’s pull cart, which contained credit cards, cash and a New York State ID.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a 25-year-old light-skinned woman standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140-150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.