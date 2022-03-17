Crooks posed as Con Edison workers in armed Queens home invasion: cops

The NYPD released footage Thursday morning of two violent, daring robbers who posed as Con Edison workers and terrorized residents during a Queens home invasion last month.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery happened at about 11:15 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 28 at a home near the corner of 95th Avenue and 83rd Street in Ozone Park.

According to police, the two crooks showed up at the home wearing dark-colored clothing, white masks, purple masks and safety vests. They encountered a 41-year-old man at the entrance to his yard, claiming to be Con Edison workers before brandishing handguns at him.

The video that police released shows the suspects engaging the man in conversation before forcing their way inside the gated area.

Cops said the pair of imposters forced their way onto the man’s property and then inside the residence. Upon entering the home, the bandits rounded up two other residents: a 62-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man.

Authorities said the suspects then pistol-whipped the 41-year-old man and restrained both him and the 62-year-old woman with duct tape. Sources familiar with the investigation said the pair removed $3,000 in cash from a basement safe, then fled inside a green sedan last seen heading southbound along Digby Place.

The incident was reported to the 102nd Precinct.

Police said the two robbers were men with dark complexions.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.