CUNY faculty and staff union endorses CM Brad Lander for Comptroller | amNewYork

The CUNY faculty and staff union, the Professional Staff Congress, is endorsing Brooklyn City Council member Brad Lander for New York City Comptroller due to his “long-time support for educational equity and his progressive vision for a just recovery from COVID.”

There are currently 10 candidates that have filed paperwork to run and replace term-limited Scott Stringer for City Comptroller including City Councilmembers Brad Lander and Helen Rosenthal, state Senators Brian Benjamin and Kevin Parker, Assemblymember David Weprin, journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, former marine and entrepreneur Zachary Iscol, attorney Terri Liftin, college student Alex Pan and Manhattan CB 6 member Reshma Patel.

“In the city’s current economic crisis, the role of New York City Comptroller has become more vital than ever. Brad Lander is the right person for this tough moment. He will simultaneously safeguard the city’s fiscal health and fight for an economic recovery that repudiates austerity. He understands that an economic crisis that has been devastating to the city’s working-class, its poor, and its communities of color cannot be solved without visionary investment. He knows that investment in CUNY–a New Deal for CUNY–will be essential to any just and inclusive recovery,” said President of the Professional Staff Congress Barbara Bowen in a statement. “The members of the PSC know Brad and respect him for his consistent progressive work in the City Council, and we are proud to give him our endorsement.”

Lander supports a recently introduced state bill dubbed “a New Deal for CUNY” which proposes increasing city, state and federal funding for the public university system, increasing full-time faculty to student ratios and canceling tuition for all New Yorkers.

“Investments in CUNY provided a platform for young people, especially those from immigrant and low-income backgrounds, from across this city to thrive in generations past. The cuts and tuition hikes of recent years fall hardest on those students who can least afford it, denying them the chance to succeed,” said Lander. ” As Comptroller, I will be a strong partner to faculty and students in advocacy to fully fund CUNY as the essential institution it is to secure an equitable recovery and shared prosperity.”

“In a field of strong candidates, one clearly stands out. Brad Lander has been fighting with and for working people for his entire career, and most importantly, he has the right political vision for the moment–and the will and savvy to execute it. He will use the post of comptroller, both its technical and political powers, to fight for CUNY employees, CUNY students, and all working New Yorkers. We are proud to endorse Council Member Lander, and will work hard to ensure his election,” said PSC Legislative Representative Luke Elliott-Negri.

