Cuomo more trusted to fight Trump than de Blasio, poll says

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have vowed to protect New Yorkers against President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial policies, but a new poll says voters trust Cuomo more to get the job done. Photo Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority

New Yorkers have more faith in Gov. Andrew Cuomo than Mayor Bill de Blasio when it comes to defending the city’s interests against President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial policies, according to a poll released Thursday.

City voters sided with Cuomo 67% to 21% when it came to “being more effective at making sure New York City interests are best represented,” under the new administration in the Quinnipiac University poll.

Both leaders, who have met with the president-elect, have vowed to fight against Trump’s calls to deport undocumented immigrants and plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

De Blasio got approval marks when it came to his handling of corruption, public schools and the rising homeless problem.

“Homelessness is hitting record numbers in New York City and three out of four voters say it’s a ‘very serious’ problem,” Tim Malloy, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, said in a statement.

About 83% of voters said the quality of life in New York was fair, good or very good, and 67% said they would remain in the city even if they had the opportunity to move out.

The university surveyed 1,005 city voters between January 11 and 17. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.