Midtown Manhattan

Cyclist in critical condition after apparent Midtown hit-and-run

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after an apparent hit-and-run in Midtown, Manhattan Sunday morning.
A Midtown bicyclist is in critical condition after an apparent hit-and-run collision on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police sources, a 30-year-old man was found unconscious near West 51st Street and 11th Avenue at around 6:48 a.m. on March 5. The victim, who was discovered lying in the roadway next to a CitiBike, was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, where sources say he remains in stable but critical condition.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, police said a silver SUV was spotted traveling westbound during the incident.

At the scene, a CitiBike could be observed lodged under a Honda, which officers from highway patrol pried from beneath the bumper before examining it. Police sources reported that they are also investigating whether that vehicle also played a role in the crash.

The block remained cordoned-off to traffic until in the afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing.

