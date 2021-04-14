Quantcast
Queens man dies behind the wheel, causing crash in Brooklyn: NYPD | amNewYork
Brooklyn

Queens man dies behind the wheel, causing crash in Brooklyn: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

Police are looking into the death of a man who died behind the wheel of his car, resulting in a crash in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 3:05 p.m. on April 13, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Apollo Street and Meeker Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 57-year-old Nicholas Suida, of Woodward Avenue in Ridgewood, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of 2010 Chevy Traverse.

A preliminary investigation found that Suida may have suffered a medical episode while driving and collided into the rear of a 2019 Chevy Cruz operated by a 20-year-old man.

EMS rushed Suida to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was not injured as a result.

No criminality is suspected at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

