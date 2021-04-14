Queens man dies behind the wheel, causing crash in Brooklyn: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking into the death of a man who died behind the wheel of his car, resulting in a crash in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 3:05 p.m. on April 13, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Apollo Street and Meeker Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 57-year-old Nicholas Suida, of Woodward Avenue in Ridgewood, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of 2010 Chevy Traverse.

A preliminary investigation found that Suida may have suffered a medical episode while driving and collided into the rear of a 2019 Chevy Cruz operated by a 20-year-old man.

EMS rushed Suida to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was not injured as a result.

No criminality is suspected at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.