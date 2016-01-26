Daily News’ Robert Shields joins amNewYork as editor-in-chief

Robert Shields, deputy digital editor of the New York Daily News, is joining amNewYork.

Robert Shields, deputy digital editor of the New York Daily News, is joining amNewYork as editor-in-chief.

Gordon McLeod, publisher of Newsday Media Group, which includes amNewYork, said, “Bob’s deep experience covering New York City news and his proven leadership skills make him the ideal professional to run the amNewYork newsroom.”

“I’m thrilled Bob Shields is joining the talented amNewYork team,” said Debby Krenek, Newsday editorial director/senior vice president digital media. “He is a seasoned journalist who will build on the strong foundation of Manhattan’s highest daily circulation newspaper.”

Shields, 44, began his career in 1993 at The Daily Star in Oneonta, New York. He was night editor and managing editor of The Trentonian in Trenton, New Jersey, before joining the Daily News in 1997, where he has been an assistant news editor and deputy night editor. He is a graduate of Syracuse University.

“I’m excited to lead the staff at amNewYork, which is a great newspaper,” Shields said. “amNewYork has its finger on the pulse of the city, and I look forward to bringing readers new and stimulating stories.”