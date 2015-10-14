Dalone Jamison, 26, arraigned on murder charges for shooting outside Flatiron club

The 26-year-old man charged with a triple shooting that killed one woman in front of a Flatiron club was held without bail Wednesday as more details emerged about the deadly crime.

Dalone Jamison allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Walikque Faussett in front of Club Motivo early Monday on 21st Street, between Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

After being in the club for a few hours, Jamison got into a fight at about 3:45 a.m. and was kicked out, said Assistant District Attorney Marc Krupnick.

“I’m going to go to my car and get my gun,” Jamison said, returning about 15 minutes later with a “loaded and operable handgun,” Krupnick said during his arraignment..

“I’ll kill you,” Jamison allegedly said, before firing multiple rounds.

Faussett, who prosecutors said was at the club with Jamison, was fatally struck in the back and pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital Center.

After Jamison allegedly fled the scene, he posted a photo of himself and Faussette on his Instagram page.

“What’s goin on in these streets smh hope lil sis ok I would loose it if not,” he wrote.

A day later, he posted a message to “sleep in peace grace everybody got something to say,” he wrote, “that was my (expletive) friend I would never do no dumb (expletive) people make story’s and everybody run with it.” Jamison then added that he wasn’t hiding.

A 30-year-old woman was also shot in the shoulder and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the hip and foot. They were both taken to Bellevue in stable condition. Another bullet pierced the baseball cap of a fourth bystander.

“He, too, was lucky to survive,” Krupnick said about the man with the baseball hat.

Jamison was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the criminal complaint. He was arrested in Brooklyn on Tuesday and identified in a lineup by four people.

“There is powerful and compelling proof that the defendant committed a vicious, violent, and ultimately deadly crime with an illegal gun,” Krupnick said. “The prosecution seeks accountability for that.”

Dalone is allegedly a member of the Bronx Crips gang, “Dimes R Us,” and has a long criminal history, including a prior third-degree assault conviction, Krupnick said.

Henry Jamison, the defendant’s uncle, said the younger Jamison has a young daughter.

“He’s a family man, that’s it,” the elder Jamison said. “He’s not no gang banger. I don’t know if he did it or not — if he did, it was a mistake. But he’s not like that.”

Jamison said his nephew’s family has received threats, including through an Instagram account.

“My heart is going out to them,” said Vanessa Asia, Jamison’s relative, about Fausette’s family. “No one should be killed on the streets, no one should have to deal with any of that. Things happen and we have to find a way to ask God to guide us through this.”