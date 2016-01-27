Damon Knowles arrested in D train slashing of 71-year-old woman, cops say

Police said the suspect didn’t say anything to her beforehand.

A 21-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly slashing a 71-year-old woman in the face on the D train in NoHo on Monday.

Damon Knowles is accused of slashing the left side of the victim’s face after the doors opened at the Broadway-Lafayette stop just after 7 a.m. He then fled the station on foot, cops said.

Police said the suspect didn’t say anything to the woman beforehand.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, where she was treated and released. It was not immediately clear where she was headed when she was attacked.

Knowles faces two assault charges — intent to cause disfigurement and intent to cause serious physical injury.

Knowles was awaiting arraignment Wednesday. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the alleged assault occurred on a southbound 6 train based on information provided by police.