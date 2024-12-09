BREAKING | Daniel Penny acquitted in choking death of subway performer Jordan Neely

Daniel Penny leaving a Manhattan Criminal Court room after being acquitted on Dec. 9, 2024 in the death of Jordan Neely.

A Manhattan jury acquitted Daniel Penny Monday of criminal charges in the choking death of homeless subway performer Jordan Neely back in May 2023.

The jury rendered its not-guilty verdict on a criminally negligent homicide charge on Dec. 9 after nearly a week of deliberation in the case. The panel had deadlocked on the manslaughter charge, which had prevented the jury from considering the lesser criminally negligent homicide charge. On Friday, Judge Maxwell Wiley dismissed that count following the prosecution’s motion to drop the charge.

In the end, the jury — made up of seven women and five men — found that Penny, a Marine veteran, was not criminally culpable for the death of homeless subway performer Neely.

Viral video captured Penny choking Neely on board an F train at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in NoHo on May 1, 2023. Penny contended that he had acted in defense after Neely became disruptive and threatened other passengers on board the train. Neely died of his injuries.

Tensions ran high outside a Manhattan court throughout the morning as deliberations wound down. Demonstrators on both sides of the argument almost came to blows outside 100 Centre St. mere minutes before Penny himself arrived.

Those seeking Penny’s conviction expressed disappointment in the outcome outside the courthouse midday Monday.

“I am sorry America has failed you,” said Hawk Newsome of Black Lives Matter New York. “Let the marchers march and let the steppers step.”

Protesters who were against Penny chanted, “No justice, no peace!” while demonstrating outside the courthouse following the acquittal Monday. Police arrested at least one individual for allegedly being disruptive.

In a statement, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the prosecution “followed the facts and the evidence from beginning to end,” but “we deeply respect the jury process and we respect their verdict.” He also lamented that during the trial, the prosecutors assigned to the case and their family members “were besieged with hate and threats — on social media, by phone and over email.”

“Simply put, this is unacceptable, and everyone, no matter your opinion on this case, should condemn it,” Bragg said. “These are prosecutors who have dedicated decades of their lives to public service and to the safety of Manhattan.”

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.