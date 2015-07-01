Man takes selfie on Brooklyn Bridge, is slammed by NYPD

The NYPD is ramping up security in the wake of July 4th.

A man posted a photo on a cable on the Brooklyn Bridge, leading the NYPD’s counterterrorism chief to call him out for being “irresponsible and illegal.”

David Karnauch, who was recently visiting New York, captioned his photo “#adventureaddiction.” The picture was posted as the NYPD has been ramping up security in preparation for the July 4th holiday and among worries about terrorism threats.

Karnauch told NBC New York that it was “not a smart thing to do,” but he said “you could just get on a beam and it actually had handrails on the left and right side, and I just walked across the bridge and turned around to take a picture.”

To add insult to injury, Karnauch used a selfie stick for the photo.

John J. Miller, the NYPD Deputy for Commissioner Intelligence and Counterterrorism, said in a statement that Karnauch’s actions “do not constitute a security breach.” “Had the officers patrolling the bridge arrived while he was there, he would have been arrested, as others have been,” Miller said in the statement.

The selfie comes after several other security setbacks on the Brooklyn Bridge in November with a French Tourist and in August with Russian tourist Yaroslav Kolchin, who climbed a beam on the bridge. In July 2014, a pair of bleached-white American flags were planted on the bridge, for which two German artists claimed responsibility.