News

Queens woman charged with killing boyfriend, setting him on fire, enlisting her son’s help

Alison Fox
September 1, 2015
The woman enlisted her son to try to load the body into a car, but failed, officials said.

A 46-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son were charged Monday with shooting the woman’s boyfriend and then setting him on fire in Astoria, officials said.

The woman, Dawn Mcintosh, apparently told police she shot 43-year-old Shawn McWhorter on Saturday morning because he cheated on her, treated her badly, and owed her money, said a law enforcement official.

While talking to Mcintosh, detectives noticed she was missing a fingernail, police said, and a fingernail was found on McWhorter’s dead body.

Mcintosh told police she then enlisted her son, Donte Watkins, to try to load the body into a car. But the deceased was too heavy, the official said, so the pair decided to set McWhorter on fire.

Police found McWhorter, who was from East New York, just before 7 a.m. on Saturday in the back of a home on 14th Street, between 27th Avenue and Astoria Boulelvard.

Mcintosh and her son both lived a few blocks away, police said.

Mcintosh was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence, police said. Watkins, her son, was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Both were awaiting arraignment Monday and could not be reached for comment.

Alison Fox

