Daylight savings on Halloween weekend can be so scary. Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

We’ll be getting an extra hour of party time this Halloweekend.

At 2 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 1, clocks all over the United States will be shifted back one hour for Daylight savings time.

The biannual event was practiced, historically, by agricultural societies and still happens today in the spring and the fall seasons.