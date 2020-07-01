Quantcast
De Blasio press secretary and communications director stepping down from their positions

Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech
8 mins ago
New York City Hall (Photo via Getty Images)

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s top spokesperson Freddi Goldstein will be leaving her post at City Hall next week after four years of service. 

Goldstein announced her departure via Twitter. In an email to amNY, Goldstein said that she would be taking some time off after a long spring. “I’m incredibly grateful for my time at City Hall serving the Mayor, but with the city coming out of the crisis and beginning to reopen, it was a good time to transition,” she wrote. 

De Blasio’s Communications Director Wiley Norvell will also step down after 10 years of working alongside de Blasio since his days as public advocate. 

Goldstein will be replaced by former Bernie Sanders spokesperson Bill Neidhardt. Neidhardt also worked as Iowa Deputy State Director and as press secretary for Senator Tammy Baldwin. Although Neidhartd grew up in Connecticut he “has deep family ties to New York City,” according to a press release from City Hall. 

“I’ve watched Freddi and Wiley rise through the ranks, lead their teams, and help steer the city through some of the hardest months in its history. I’m eternally grateful for their dedication to the people of this City, and for helping us accomplish so much,” said de Blasio in a statement. “We’re starting a new chapter as we recover from COVID-19, and Bill’s experience makes him perfect for the challenges ahead. As we rebuild our city, he will help us connect with New Yorkers who need us the most and ensure we come back fairer and stronger than ever.”

Neidhardt said in a statement it’s ” been a lifelong dream”  to serve in City Hall and that he believes the city and the mayor are “on a path to emerge stronger than ever following a devastating economic crisis and global pandemic.”

