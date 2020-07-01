De Blasio press secretary and communications director stepping down from their positions

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s top spokesperson Freddi Goldstein will be leaving her post at City Hall next week after four years of service.

Goldstein announced her departure via Twitter. In an email to amNY, Goldstein said that she would be taking some time off after a long spring. “I’m incredibly grateful for my time at City Hall serving the Mayor, but with the city coming out of the crisis and beginning to reopen, it was a good time to transition,” she wrote.

It’s filled w/ emotion that I say I’ll be leaving CH next week. The ppl I’ve worked w/ – bureaucrats & reporters alike – are some of the smartest & kindest I’ve known. TY to everyone who‘s helped along the way & to the Mayor for giving me the opportunity. @BNeidhardt, you’re up. — Freddi Goldstein (@FreddiGoldstein) July 1, 2020

De Blasio’s Communications Director Wiley Norvell will also step down after 10 years of working alongside de Blasio since his days as public advocate.

Some news: After 10 years with this amazing team, 6 of them here at City Hall, I’ll be moving on later this month. It’s been the greatest privilege of my life to serve this admin and city. — 😷 Wiley Norvell😷 (@WileyNorvell) July 1, 2020

Goldstein will be replaced by former Bernie Sanders spokesperson Bill Neidhardt. Neidhardt also worked as Iowa Deputy State Director and as press secretary for Senator Tammy Baldwin. Although Neidhartd grew up in Connecticut he “has deep family ties to New York City,” according to a press release from City Hall.

“I’ve watched Freddi and Wiley rise through the ranks, lead their teams, and help steer the city through some of the hardest months in its history. I’m eternally grateful for their dedication to the people of this City, and for helping us accomplish so much,” said de Blasio in a statement. “We’re starting a new chapter as we recover from COVID-19, and Bill’s experience makes him perfect for the challenges ahead. As we rebuild our city, he will help us connect with New Yorkers who need us the most and ensure we come back fairer and stronger than ever.”