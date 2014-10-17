De Blasio’s Brooklyn home rents after 12 days on the market for nearly $5K a month

A spokeswoman said the new tenants were looking for more space.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s family home in Park Slope. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Zuchnik

It took all of 12 days to rent out Mayor Bill de Blasio’s house in Brooklyn.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the first people that saw the 100-year-old house agreed to the $4,975-a-month rent. The house was put on the market on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Rebecca Katz, a special advisor to the mayor, told the paper that the new tenants are scheduled to move into the Park Slope home next month.

She says the people who rented the home already live in the neighborhood but “they wanted more space and a garden.”

The house had been advertised as having an “edible garden” as well as a room with a “rainbow overhang,” as well as a washer/dryer and a dishwasher in the building. One highly publicized drawback: There’s only one bathroom on the third floor, a fact the mayor had famously commented about.

The family moved to the more spacious Gracie Mansion, which has five bathrooms, this past summer.

The future tenants declined to be interviewed by The Wall Street Journal or to be identified publicly.