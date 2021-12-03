Deadly deal: Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in apparent pot robbery gone bad

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating an apparent robbery gone wrong that led to the death of a drug dealer in Brooklyn on Friday morning.

According to police, at 2:25 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress in the vicinity of Brighton 4th Court and Brighton 4th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found two men who had been shot; a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Paramedics rushed the 46-year-old to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification. The 30-year-old was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition.

Police at the scene told reporters that the incident appeared to be a robbery attempt of a drug dealer that went wrong. A handgun was recovered on Brighton 4th Street in curbside trash and two large duffel bags filled with marijuana were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.