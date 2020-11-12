Death of assaulted homeless man in Manhattan officially ruled a homicide: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The death of a homeless man who was the victim of an assault in Manhattan has recently been ruled a homicide.

According to police, at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in front of 3157 Broadway. Upon their arrival, cops found 43-year-old Francisco Sierra Lopez unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

Lopez was rushed to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Lopez, who the NYPD say was homeless, was the victim of an assault and sustained blunt force trauma and a laceration to the torso. The Medical Examiner has recently ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is going.