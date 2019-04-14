Police say a man was struck and killed by an object at a construction site in Manhattan early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at 111 Varick St. in SoHo, they found Gregory Echevarria, 34, of Bushwick unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to his body, police said.

The NYPD said a piece of a crane struck him and that his family thinks he was working at the site when it happened.

The engineering firm with construction permits at the site could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.