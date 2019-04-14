News Brooklyn man struck and killed at SoHo construction site, police say The man was unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to his body when police found him, they said. Police found Gregory Echevarria at the Varick Street site, they said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated April 14, 2019 11:44 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police say a man was struck and killed by an object at a construction site in Manhattan early Saturday morning. When officers arrived at 111 Varick St. in SoHo, they found Gregory Echevarria, 34, of Bushwick unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to his body, police said. The NYPD said a piece of a crane struck him and that his family thinks he was working at the site when it happened. The engineering firm with construction permits at the site could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, police said. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.