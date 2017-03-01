Democrats respond to Trump’s speech to Congress: Steve Beshear, Bernie Sanders, more

Steve Beshear gave the official Democratic response, but others also shared their thoughts.

In the official Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night, former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear focused on the GOP’s promise to repeal Obamacare.

“You and your Republican allies in Congress seem determined to rip affordable health insurance away from millions of Americans who most need it,” Beshear said to Trump in the video.

Speaking from a diner with his former constituents, Beshear praised the success the state of Kentucky has had providing health care under the Affordable Care Act, and told Trump he must follow through on promises to keep people covered. “Mr. President, folks here in Kentucky expect you to keep your word because this isn’t a game. It’s life and death for people.”

Beshear also denounced Trump’s policies on refugees and immigrants. “President Trump is ignoring serious threats to our national security from Russia, who’s not our friend, while alienating our allies, who fought with us side-by-side and are our friends in a dangerous world,” he said. “His approach makes us less safe.”

But Beshear wasn’t the only Democrat to respond to Trump’s speech. Here’s a look at what Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and others had to say.

While some Democrats had these critiques about Trump’s speech, according to a CNN/ORC poll, 57 percent of viewers thought the speech was very positive and 69 percent said they were more optimistic about the future of the country.