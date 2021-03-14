Demonstrators call for justice, reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death | amNewYork

Quantcast
Demonstrators call for justice, reforms a year after Breonna Taylor’s death

Breonna Taylor's relatives attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna when they entered her home, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., March 13, 2021.
REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

By Reuters

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a rally and march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor, whose death helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was shot six times and killed by police in her Louisville home during a botched raid on March 13, 2020.

A grand jury in September recommended no homicide charges against the three white officers in the case. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbor’s apartment, and a juror said later those charges were the only ones brought to the grand jury by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Hankison and two other officers were fired by the police department.

The incident, along with the police killing in May of George Floyd in Minnesota, sparked demonstrations against racism and excessive use of force by law enforcement across the nation last summer.

During Saturday’s rally in Louisville, speakers called for justice for Taylor and reforms to the criminal justice system.

