Department of Sanitation donation program donateNYC launches

The program is a step toward the agency’s goal of eliminating sending waste to landfills by 2030.

Charity just got easier for New Yorkers who want to donate thanks to a new website and app by the Department of Sanitation.

The program, donateNYC, is aimed at connecting New Yorkers with places they can bring or get donated items, according to the agency. It allows people to search by the type of material and the location.

“Each year New Yorkers throw out nearly six million tons of waste. However, much of what is thrown away can actually be used again,” Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said in a statement. “By donating and reusing goods instead of discarding them, New Yorkers can greatly reduce waste, and conserve energy, resources and money.”

Non-profit organizations looking for donations can also use the site to find them, according to the agency.

And donateNYC plans to incorporate the agency’s partnership network, which includes several thrift stores, clothing banks, and community-based reuse programs. These accept and distribute second-hand items, according to DSNY.

The program is available on the city’s website, nyc.gov/donate. And the app is available for download for both iOS and Android.